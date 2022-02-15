Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spruance conducts MH-60R refuel during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022 [Image 2 of 6]

    Spruance conducts MH-60R refuel during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) cross the flight deck after refueling an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:32
    Photo ID: 7055158
    VIRIN: 220215-N-UJ411-1102
    Resolution: 2594x1729
    Size: 284.27 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spruance conducts MH-60R refuel during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    jungle warfare
    spruance
    ddg 111
    hsm 71
    JWX22

