    Spruance Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI [Image 1 of 6]

    Spruance Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:32
    Photo ID: 7055157
    VIRIN: 220214-N-UJ411-1026
    Resolution: 2742x1828
    Size: 345.17 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spruance Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    super bowl
    mess decks
    camaraderie
    spruance
    ddg 111

