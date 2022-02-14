PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7055157
|VIRIN:
|220214-N-UJ411-1026
|Resolution:
|2742x1828
|Size:
|345.17 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
