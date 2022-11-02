Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, were presented with awards following a nine-month rotation to Europe during the brigade’s Victory Action Week Feb. 7-11. Victory Action Week focuses on the well-being of each Soldier and their families. It will also focus on creating better and stronger bonds between leaders and their subordinates.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7055065 VIRIN: 220211-A-PD461-726 Resolution: 4032x1816 Size: 775.41 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1CAB Conducts Victory Action Week [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Takita Lawery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.