1CAB conducts Victory Action Week

It was the time of year again where the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade held its Victory Action Week Feb. 7-11. During this allocated time, training will focus on the well-being of each Soldier and their families. It will also focus on creating better and stronger bonds between leaders and their subordinates.

“Working in S1 taught me that work will always be there,” said Private First Class Ramauri Mays, a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. “Taking a break from the day to day routine of the job really boosts the morale and gives us an opportunity to focus on ourselves and our families.”

Victory Action Week continues with the overall initiative of “Operation Victory Wellness”, which is the Division’s program to make every Soldier, civilian, and family member on Fort Riley more resilient and stronger across the five dimensions of strength: physical, emotional, social, family and spiritual.

“Overall, the classes and guest speakers provided the link to the five dimensions of strength, which are all essential to the overall wellbeing of all people,” said Maj. David Preczewski, the Charlie company commander assigned to 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment. “Project Athena was a focus on this VAW within the Brigade and it is easily tied to all five dimensions through the idea of self-development as a leader.”

Each unit within the brigade set aside time to create activities designed to help leaders get to know the members of their team and vice versa.

One of the activities was for Soldiers to write a “Who am I” paper. This writing assignment was focused on each Soldier describing who they are as a person, why they joined the Army, and what their short and long term goals are. This gave leaders a better understanding on who the Soldiers are in their formations.

“Writing that paper made me realize that since I joined the Army, I’ve grown mentally, physically and emotionally,” Mays said. I also learned a lot about myself and my peers, especially how to deal with people from different walks of life.

Some of the other events that took place during VAW included physical fitness, to include sporting events, promotions, team building exercises, cook-offs, sensing sessions, and award presentations.

“It [VAW] is a time to reflect on accomplishments, show appreciation for our Soldiers’ hard work, understand resources available across installation, and build unit cohesion,” Preczewski said. “This dedicated time ensures we reach all of our Soldiers.”

