    1CAB Conducts Victory Action Week

    1CAB Conducts Victory Action Week

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Takita Lawery 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Sgt 1st Class Helen Green, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, promoted Louie Lanzaderas, assigned to Delta Troop, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, to the rank of Sergeant during Victory Action Week Feb. 7-11. Victory Action Week focuses on the well-being of each Soldier and their families. It will also focus on creating better and stronger bonds between leaders and their subordinates.

    Big Red One
    People First
    Victory Wellness
    Above The First
    Victory Action Week

