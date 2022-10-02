Sgt 1st Class Helen Green, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, promoted Louie Lanzaderas, assigned to Delta Troop, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, to the rank of Sergeant during Victory Action Week Feb. 7-11. Victory Action Week focuses on the well-being of each Soldier and their families. It will also focus on creating better and stronger bonds between leaders and their subordinates.
1CAB conducts Victory Action Week
