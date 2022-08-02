Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 1st Fighter Wing command chief, retired Lt. Col. Claude Vann, III and son of the award’s namesake, and Joshua Lashley, 1st FW historian, pose for a group photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 8, 2022. Recently, the wing created the inaugural Chief Master Sgt. Claude Vann, Jr., Leadership Award to honor Vann’s legacy as the wing’s first documented senior enlisted advisor, currently known as command chief, who led through a pivotal time in Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:56 Photo ID: 7054332 VIRIN: 220208-F-VD052-0019 Resolution: 3000x1923 Size: 745.19 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st FW award honors past, celebrates future [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.