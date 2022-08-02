Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st FW award honors past, celebrates future [Image 2 of 6]

    1st FW award honors past, celebrates future

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Retired Lt. Col. Claude Vann, III and son of Chief Master Sgt. Claude Vann, Jr., takes a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 8, 2022. Recently, the 1st Fighter Wing created the inaugural Chief Master Sgt. Claude Vann, Jr., Leadership Award to honor Vann’s legacy as the wing’s first documented senior enlisted advisor, currently known as command chief, who led through a pivotal time in Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:56
    Photo ID: 7054333
    VIRIN: 220208-F-VD052-0025
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 607.65 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st FW award honors past, celebrates future [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

