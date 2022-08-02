1st FW award honors past, celebrates future

Retired Lt. Col. Claude Vann, III and son of Chief Master Sgt. Claude Vann, Jr., holds a medallion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 8, 2022. Recently, the 1st Fighter Wing created the inaugural Chief Master Sgt. Claude Vann, Jr., Leadership Award to honor Vann’s legacy as the wing’s first documented senior enlisted advisor, currently known as command chief, who led through a pivotal time in Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

