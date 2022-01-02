NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility

Deployable from the dry deck shelter of a submarine, Snakehead provides guidance and control, navigation, situational awareness, propulsion, maneuvering and sensors in support of the Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment mission. Prior to a christening held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 2, 2022, the underwater vehicle was loaded in Narragansett Bay in Newport, Rhode Island.

