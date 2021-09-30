Attending the christening of the Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle are Capt. Djueno Scot Searles (from left), major program manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406); Adam Outlaw, head, Subsea and Seabed Warfare Branch, Chief of Naval Operations Director of Undersea Warfare; Dorothy Engelhardt, director of Unmanned Systems at Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Ship Programs; Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad F. Hennings; Capt. Peter Small, program manager for Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406); and Chris DelMastro, head, Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department. Snakehead was christened at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility in Newport, Rhode Island, on Feb. 2, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 09:10 Photo ID: 7054229 VIRIN: 220202-N-XQ823-0008 Resolution: 1000x650 Size: 189.17 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility [Image 4 of 4], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.