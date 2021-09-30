Attending the christening of the Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle are Capt. Djueno Scot Searles (from left), major program manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406); Adam Outlaw, head, Subsea and Seabed Warfare Branch, Chief of Naval Operations Director of Undersea Warfare; Dorothy Engelhardt, director of Unmanned Systems at Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Ship Programs; Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad F. Hennings; Capt. Peter Small, program manager for Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406); and Chris DelMastro, head, Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department. Snakehead was christened at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility in Newport, Rhode Island, on Feb. 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7054229
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-XQ823-0008
|Resolution:
|1000x650
|Size:
|189.17 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility [Image 4 of 4], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
