Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility [Image 2 of 4]

    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Attending the christening of the Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle are Capt. Djueno Scot Searles (from left), major program manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406); Adam Outlaw, head, Subsea and Seabed Warfare Branch, Chief of Naval Operations Director of Undersea Warfare; Dorothy Engelhardt, director of Unmanned Systems at Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Ship Programs; Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad F. Hennings; Capt. Peter Small, program manager for Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406); and Chris DelMastro, head, Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department. Snakehead was christened at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility in Newport, Rhode Island, on Feb. 2, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 09:10
    Photo ID: 7054229
    VIRIN: 220202-N-XQ823-0008
    Resolution: 1000x650
    Size: 189.17 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility [Image 4 of 4], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility
    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility
    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility
    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    Narragansett Bay Test Facility
    22-09
    Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
    Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT