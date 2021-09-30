NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility

Cheryl Mierzwa, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s technical program manager for the Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, christens the underwater vehicle at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility in Newport, Rhode Island, on Feb. 2, 2022. Snakehead is a modular, reconfigurable, multi-mission underwater vehicle that can be deployed from a submarine.

