    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility [Image 1 of 4]

    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Cheryl Mierzwa, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s technical program manager for the Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, christens the underwater vehicle at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility in Newport, Rhode Island, on Feb. 2, 2022. Snakehead is a modular, reconfigurable, multi-mission underwater vehicle that can be deployed from a submarine.

    NUWC Division Newport
    Narragansett Bay Test Facility
    22-09
    Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
    Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants

