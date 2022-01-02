NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility

Snakehead is a modular, reconfigurable, multi-mission underwater vehicle deployed from submarine large ocean interfaces, with a government-owned architecture, mission autonomy and vehicle software. Prior to a christening held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 2, 2022, the underwater vehicle was loaded in Narragansett Bay in Newport, Rhode Island.

