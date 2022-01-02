Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility [Image 3 of 4]

    NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Snakehead is a modular, reconfigurable, multi-mission underwater vehicle deployed from submarine large ocean interfaces, with a government-owned architecture, mission autonomy and vehicle software. Prior to a christening held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 2, 2022, the underwater vehicle was loaded in Narragansett Bay in Newport, Rhode Island.

    This work, NUWC Division Newport, PEO team christen Snakehead UUV at Narragansett Bay Test Facility [Image 4 of 4], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NUWC Division Newport
    Narragansett Bay Test Facility
    22-09
    Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
    Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants

