Med Hawks Suit up for Decon

Airmen of the In Place Patient Decon Team, 8th Medical Group, perform buddy checks on their toxicological protective suit during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2022. The protective suit paired with a powered air purifying respirator keeps IPPD members safe as they work to decontaminate potential Wolf Pack casualties. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

