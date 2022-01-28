Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Med Hawks Suit up for Decon [Image 4 of 8]

    Med Hawks Suit up for Decon

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the In Place Patient Decontamination Team, 8th Medical Group, guide a mock contaminated victim to medical care during a routine training scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2022. Decon training ensures the 8th MDG is ready and proficient at responding to potential Wolf Pack casualties. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

