Med Hawks Suit up for Decon

Airmen of the In Place Patient Decontamination Team, 8th Medical Group, guide a mock contaminated victim to medical care during a routine training scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2022. Decon training ensures the 8th MDG is ready and proficient at responding to potential Wolf Pack casualties. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

