A mock casualty patient waits to be decontaminated by the 8th Medical Group In Place Patient Decontamination Team during a routine training scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2022. Decontamination training ensures the 8th MDG is ready and proficient at responding to potential Wolf Pack casualties. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 20:22 Photo ID: 7053784 VIRIN: 220128-F-TE443-0146 Resolution: 4413x2936 Size: 2.04 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Med Hawks Suit up for Decon [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.