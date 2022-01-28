A mock contaminated patient is decontaminated by the 8th Medical Group In Place Patient Decontamination Team during a routine training scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2022. These trainings ensure the 8th MDG is ready and proficient at responding to potential Wolf Pack casualties. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)
This work, Med Hawks Suit up for Decon [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
