    Chief Master Sergeant VanDriessche Promotion [Image 4 of 6]

    Chief Master Sergeant VanDriessche Promotion

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel David J. Spehar, 127th Wing Vice Commander, stand with Chief Master Sgt. Micheal VanDriessche, Weapons Chief for the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during the reading of his retirement order during Chief VanDriessche’s retirement ceremony, on Sunday of February Drill at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.

    Air National Guard
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

