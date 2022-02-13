Colonel David J. Spehar, 127th Wing Vice Commander, stand with Chief Master Sgt. Micheal VanDriessche, Weapons Chief for the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during the reading of his retirement order during Chief VanDriessche’s retirement ceremony, on Sunday of February Drill at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7053404 VIRIN: 220213-F-JK012-2001 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant VanDriessche Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.