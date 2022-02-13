Chief Master Sergeant Wayne Remy awards the Chiefs Creed to Selfridge's newest chief, Chief Master Sergeant Stephen Delano from the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during his promotion ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, during February Drill.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7053403
|VIRIN:
|220213-F-JK012-1003
|Resolution:
|6564x4304
|Size:
|15.47 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant Delano Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
