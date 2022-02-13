Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sergeant Delano Promotion [Image 1 of 6]

    Chief Master Sergeant Delano Promotion

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col Kurtis Ring, Commander of the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, promoted Senior Master Sergeant Stephen Delano to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant for the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Weapons section during the first of two ceremonies held at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, on Sunday of February Drill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7053401
    VIRIN: 220213-F-JK012-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant Delano Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sergeant Delano Promotion
    Chief Master Sergeant Delano Promotion
    Chief Master Sergeant Delano Promotion
    Chief Master Sergeant VanDriessche Promotion
    Chief Master Sergeant VanDriessche Promotion
    Chief Master Sergeant VanDriessche Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT