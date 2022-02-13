Lt. Col Kurtis Ring, Commander of the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, promoted Senior Master Sergeant Stephen Delano to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant for the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Weapons section during the first of two ceremonies held at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, on Sunday of February Drill.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7053401 VIRIN: 220213-F-JK012-1001 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.71 MB Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant Delano Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.