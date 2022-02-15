PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Daniel Suggs, from Killeen, Texas, with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, during flight operations in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 06:39 Photo ID: 7052631 VIRIN: 220215-N-MM912-1106 Resolution: 4957x3305 Size: 979.44 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Michael Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.