PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 06:37
|Photo ID:
|7052630
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-MM912-1078
|Resolution:
|4791x3194
|Size:
|959.93 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Michael Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT