Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 [Image 5 of 11]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Singley 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 06:45
    Photo ID: 7052625
    VIRIN: 220215-N-MM912-1054
    Resolution: 5137x3425
    Size: 760.77 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Michael Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    JWX22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT