Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)

