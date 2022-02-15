Much love for Defender Café Warrior Restaurant – best garrison dining facility in Europe

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade executive officer, Lt. Col. Oliver Davis, presents a Philip A. Connelly Military Garrison Award Competition trophy from Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pflaz to Staff Sgt. Rebecca Aremu on behalf of her team of food service specialists and support personnel from 55th Quartermaster Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Feb. 14. The team from 55th QM Co. manages and operates the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant, which was selected as the best garrison dining facility in Europe for 2021. Aremu is the unit’s administration noncommissioned officer in charge. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

