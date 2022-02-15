The team from the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant pose for a photo with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade executive officer as well as the 405th AFSB and the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz food program managers after being presented with 2021 Europe Philip A. Connelly Military Garrison Award Competition trophies, Feb. 14. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:41 Photo ID: 7052565 VIRIN: 220215-A-SM279-395 Resolution: 1646x1094 Size: 492.83 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Much love for Defender Café Warrior Restaurant – best garrison dining facility in Europe [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.