Much love for Defender Café Warrior Restaurant – best garrison dining facility in Europe

Army Lt. Col. Oliver Davis, the executive officer for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presents a trophy to Staff Sgt. Rebecca Aremu, the administration noncommissioned officer in charge of the 55th Quartermaster Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment. Aremu accepted the award Feb. 14 on behalf of her 55th QM Co. team, who manages and operates the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The Defender Café Warrior Restaurant is the 2021 Europe Philip A. Connelly Military Garrison Award Competition winner and will next represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa in the 54th Annual Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly Competition. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

