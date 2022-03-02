ATC: guiding the Wolf Pack home

Senior Airman Abigail Kerr, 8th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control technician, communicates with fighter pilots performing low approaches at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 3, 2022. ATC Airmen are responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of flight, ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

