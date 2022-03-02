Technical Sgt. Avery Bush, 8th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control technician, switches on the flight line traffic lights at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 3, 2022. ATC professionals make quick decisions while monitoring many variables to keep bases, airspace and Airmen all over the world safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
This work, ATC: guiding the Wolf Pack home [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
