    ATC: guiding the Wolf Pack home [Image 2 of 6]

    ATC: guiding the Wolf Pack home

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control Airmen control air traffic by use of visual, radar and non-radar means for their everyday operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 3, 2022. Responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of their flight, Air Traffic Control specialists ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:31
    Photo ID: 7052507
    VIRIN: 220203-F-PH996-1049
    Resolution: 6384x3591
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATC: guiding the Wolf Pack home [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Force
    U.S. Air Force

