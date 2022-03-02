Technical Sgt. Robert Grady, 8th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control technician,

writes down flight plans information instructions at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 3, 2022. ATC Airmen are responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of flight, ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:31 Photo ID: 7052509 VIRIN: 220203-F-PH996-1036 Resolution: 6465x3637 Size: 1.95 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATC: guiding the Wolf Pack home [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.