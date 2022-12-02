Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Anchorage ACV Operations [Image 17 of 25]

    USS Anchorage ACV Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, USPACOM, AT SEA

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hector Carrera 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    An Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) with the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division disembarks the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Marine Corps and Navy and is a part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 22:26
    Photo ID: 7052168
    VIRIN: 220212-N-WY048-1494
    Resolution: 4838x3230
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, USPACOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Anchorage ACV Operations [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Hector Carrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Navy
    USN
    Marine Corps
    USS Anchorage
    ACV

