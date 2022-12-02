USS Anchorage ACV Operations

U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division conduct waterborne training with the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) and amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Marine Corps and Navy and is a part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations.

