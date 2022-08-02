PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Nava, from Chicago, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) fires a .50 caliber machine gun from the ship’s bridge wing during a live fire exercise, Feb. 8. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 18:18 Photo ID: 7052004 VIRIN: 220208-N-MT581-1514 Resolution: 3616x2413 Size: 1020.24 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.