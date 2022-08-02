PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Kenji Velasco, from Chicago, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) fires a .50 caliber machine gun at an unmanned target training craft from the ship’s bridge wing during a live fire exercise, Feb. 8. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 18:18
|Photo ID:
|7052001
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-MT581-1180
|Resolution:
|3661x2443
|Size:
|830.68 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT