USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Cody Brown, from San Jose, Calif., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) fires a .50 caliber machine gun off the ship’s foc’sle as amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) steams in the background during a live fire exercise, Feb. 8. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 18:18 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US