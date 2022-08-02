USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) bottom right, amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), second from right, and amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) steam in formation past an unmanned target training craft during a live fire exercise, Feb. 8. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

