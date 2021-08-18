Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stop Drop and Mopp

    Stop Drop and Mopp

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Participants in a CBRN exercise wrap tape around a contaminated area at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18 2021. The exercise allows members to practice the use of all hazard detection equipment, personal protective equipment, hazardous scene sample collection and operational decontamination. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop Drop and Mopp [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military

