Stop Drop and Mopp

FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Participants in a CBRN exercise wrap tape around a contaminated area at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18 2021. The exercise allows members to practice the use of all hazard detection equipment, personal protective equipment, hazardous scene sample collection and operational decontamination. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

