FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Peterson-Schriever Garrison members inspect an M8 paper stand during a CBRN exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2021. M8 paper is a chemically treated, dye-impregnated paper used to detect liquid substances for the presence of certain types of nerve agents which are a class of organic chemicals that disrupt the mechanisms by which nerves transfer messages to organs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 20:41
|Photo ID:
|7050698
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-TT318-1001
|Resolution:
|7143x5243
|Size:
|20.92 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stop Drop and MOPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
