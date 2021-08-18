Stop Drop and Mopp

FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Peterson-Schriever Garrison members inspect an M8 paper stand during a CBRN exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2021. M8 paper is a chemically treated, dye-impregnated paper used to detect liquid substances for the presence of certain types of nerve agents which are a class of organic chemicals that disrupt the mechanisms by which nerves transfer messages to organs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

