    Stop Drop and MOPP [Image 1 of 4]

    Stop Drop and MOPP

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Peterson-Schriever Garrison members inspect an M8 paper stand during a CBRN exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2021. M8 paper is a chemically treated, dye-impregnated paper used to detect liquid substances for the presence of certain types of nerve agents which are a class of organic chemicals that disrupt the mechanisms by which nerves transfer messages to organs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 20:41
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop Drop and MOPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operation
    airforce
    army
    spaceforce

