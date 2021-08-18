Stop Drop and Mopp

FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Participants from the Peterson-Schriever Garrison conduct a site survey in Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18 2021. MOPP 4 is the highest MOPP level, intended to increase personal protection against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

