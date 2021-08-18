FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Participants from the Peterson-Schriever Garrison conduct a site survey in Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18 2021. MOPP 4 is the highest MOPP level, intended to increase personal protection against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)
This work, Stop Drop and Mopp [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
