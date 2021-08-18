FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Peterson-Schriever Garrison Security Forces members receive an evaluation on how they performed during an exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2021. The exercise is for P-S GAR deployment coded individuals to increase their CBRN capabilities, ensuring they are prepared for deployment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 20:41
|Photo ID:
|7050699
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-TT318-1004
|Resolution:
|7639x3818
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stop Drop and Mopp [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
