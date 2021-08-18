Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stop Drop and Mopp [Image 2 of 4]

    Stop Drop and Mopp

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo.-- Peterson-Schriever Garrison Security Forces members receive an evaluation on how they performed during an exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2021. The exercise is for P-S GAR deployment coded individuals to increase their CBRN capabilities, ensuring they are prepared for deployment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 20:41
    Photo ID: 7050699
    VIRIN: 210818-F-TT318-1004
    Resolution: 7639x3818
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop Drop and Mopp [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stop Drop and MOPP
    Stop Drop and Mopp
    Stop Drop and Mopp
    Stop Drop and Mopp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT