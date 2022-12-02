Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All American Paratroopers prepare to depart Rzeszow [Image 1 of 8]

    All American Paratroopers prepare to depart Rzeszow

    RZESZOW, POLAND

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    An officer assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division briefs a group of Paratroopers outside the G2A Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, Feb. 12, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 12:50
    Photo ID: 7050491
    VIRIN: 220212-A-UV471-103
    Resolution: 5048x3606
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: RZESZOW, PL 
    This work, All American Paratroopers prepare to depart Rzeszow [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportToEuroPartAllies

