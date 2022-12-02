An officer assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division briefs a group of Paratroopers outside the G2A Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, Feb. 12, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 12:50 Photo ID: 7050491 VIRIN: 220212-A-UV471-103 Resolution: 5048x3606 Size: 4.25 MB Location: RZESZOW, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All American Paratroopers prepare to depart Rzeszow [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.