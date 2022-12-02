Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division strap their equipment to the outside of a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle before departing the G2A Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, Feb. 12, 2022. The All American Division will have troops deployed throughout Poland prepared to conduct a variety of missions. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 12:50
|Photo ID:
|7050493
|VIRIN:
|220212-A-UV471-106
|Resolution:
|5391x3851
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|RZESZOW, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All American Paratroopers prepare to depart Rzeszow [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT