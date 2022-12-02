All American Paratroopers prepare to depart Rzeszow

A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division ensures his radio works before departing the G2A Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, Feb. 12, 2022. The All American Division will have troops deployed throughout Poland prepared to conduct a variety of missions. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

