Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division hosted a change of command ceremony on February 12th, 2022, in the auditorium at the Red Bull headquarters in Arden Hills Minnesota. Lt. Col. Jay Hackett, Capt. Christopher Holmquist, and Capt. Arnoldo Martinez stand as the chaplain gives his benediction. (Photo by Army Sgt. Austyn Flippin)

