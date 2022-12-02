Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division hosted a change of command ceremony on February 12th, 2022, in the auditorium at the Red Bull headquarters in Arden Hills Minnesota. 1st Sgt. Lowell Laudert presents a gift to Capt. Christopher Holmquist from the Soldiers of Alpha Company. (Photo by Army Sgt. Austyn Flippin)

