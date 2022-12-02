Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division hosted a change of command ceremony on February 12th, 2022, in the auditorium at the Red Bull headquarters in Arden Hills Minnesota. 1st Sgt. Lowell Laudert presents a gift to Capt. Christopher Holmquist from the Soldiers of Alpha Company. (Photo by Army Sgt. Austyn Flippin)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7050170
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-YH333-002
|Resolution:
|4143x3300
|Size:
|836.14 KB
|Location:
|MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austyn Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT