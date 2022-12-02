Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division hosted a change of command ceremony on February 12th, 2022, in the auditorium at the Red Bull headquarters in Arden Hills Minnesota. Capt. Arnoldo Martinez Passes the colors to 1st Sgt. Lowell Laudert, charging 1st Sgt. with the safekeeping of the company colors. (Photo by Army Sgt. Austyn Flippin)

