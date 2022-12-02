Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division hosted a change of command ceremony on February 12th, 2022, in the auditorium at the Red Bull headquarters in Arden Hills Minnesota. 1st Sgt. Lowell Laudert holds the colors. 1st Sgt. is charged with safekeeping the colors. (Photo by Army Sgt. Austyn Flippin)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7050172
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-YH333-004
|Resolution:
|3059x2470
|Size:
|818.78 KB
|Location:
|MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austyn Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
