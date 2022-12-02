Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Change of Command Ceremony

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Austyn Flippin 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division hosted a change of command ceremony on February 12th, 2022, in the auditorium at the Red Bull headquarters in Arden Hills Minnesota. 1st Sgt. Lowell Laudert holds the colors. 1st Sgt. is charged with safekeeping the colors. (Photo by Army Sgt. Austyn Flippin)

