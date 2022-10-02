Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Leamondre Rhodes, from St. Louis, acts as the connected replenishment rigger and detaches a supply load aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7049741
    VIRIN: 220210-N-TR141-0149
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    replenishment at sea
    South China Sea
    refueling
    boatswain's mate
    connected replenishment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT