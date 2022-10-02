USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Leamondre Rhodes, from St. Louis, acts as the connected replenishment rigger and detaches a supply load aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7049741
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-TR141-0149
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
