SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jimenez Bello, from San Jose, California, removes the messenger line block aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), following a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 02:33 Photo ID: 7049739 VIRIN: 220210-N-TR141-0326 Resolution: 4633x3089 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.