USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jorge Kanyelis, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, acts as Rig Captain aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: GREEN BAY, WI, US